NGO, District child protection unit use posters to create awareness about adoption

Holistic Approach for People’s Empowerment (HOPE), a Puducherry-based NGO, in association with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Cuddalore and India Literacy Project (ILP) has prepared awareness posters about legal adoption of orphans.

The posters were released by District Social Welfare Officer Anbazhagi at a function here on Saturday.

According to P. Joseph Victor Raj, Director of HOPE, “Messages are making rounds in social media that children orphaned by COVID-19 are available for adoption and contact numbers are also being circulated. With an intention of helping the children, people are also circulating it further,” he said.

HOPE felt the need to create awareness among the public against such illegal adoption which amounts to child trafficking. The NGO has prepared the posters in association with DCPU and India Literacy Project (ILP) highlighting that information about orphans or any children who need care and protection should be reported to Childline 1098 and the only legal method of adoption is through the portal of Central Adoption Resource Authority https://cara.nic.in.

The posters have been displayed at Primary health centres, Childline office and the DCPU in Cuddalore, he said. HOPE has also donated personal protective gear such as PPE kits, hand sanitizers, masks and gloves to all PHCs in the district.