NGO comes in aid of stray dogs, monkeys

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the stray animals have been deprived of food and to help them Thuvani Foundation has embarked on a programme to feed them. The initiative has come as a ray of hope for the stray dogs and monkeys which otherwise depend on the food provided by nearby shops, restaurants and the passersby.

The foundation has donated 1000 kg of rice with which about 9,000 dogs have been fed in areas including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Pallikonda, Kalputhur, Katpadi, Tharapadevedu, Vellore, Vellore Railway Station, Cantonment, Sathuvachari, Ranipet etc. In addition, over 300 packets of bread and biscuits were also fed to the dogs and monkeys.

The Thuvani Foundation started by G.V.Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and Anusha Selvam, an advocate and vice-chairman of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Vellore, is carrying out its programme through J. Navaneethakrishnan, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, S. Sukumar, chairman of New World Animal Rescue (NWAR), S. Ramesh, secretary of NWAR, members of NWAR, Punitha and other animal welfare board members.

Apart from this, the foundation helps government schools, particularly the rural girls’ schools.