NGO alleges malpractices by Anna varsity, AICTE in inspection, affiliation of engineering colleges

At least 352 full time teaching engineering faculty are associated to more than one engineering college affiliated to Anna University at the sametime in the academic year 2023-24, a survey by Arappor Iyakkam found.

The non-governmental organisation’s survey of the data of faculty members in the University’s website (www.annauniv.edu/cai/Head%20Quarters.php) revealed that several hundred full-time teaching faculty are on the rolls in more than one college, in fact ranging between two to 11 engineering colleges at a given time.

Normally, colleges must satisfy various criteria including infrastructure, laboratory facilities and qualified faculty. Based on inspection report furnished by Anna University the institution will be approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Arappor Iyakkam’s survey found that various colleges and professors had in collusion with the university and the AICTE involved in malpractice to fake sufficiency of qualified people.

“From our analysis we find that these 353 persons are being claimed to work in 972 places in different colleges,” said M. Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam, adding: “This is a breach of trust, fraud and cheating by engineering colleges, professors and public servants of Anna University and the AICTE.”

According to the data the organisation has collected, the faculty range from professors to associate and assistant professors. At least two faculty are listed in 11 colleges; three in 10 colleges; one faculty in nine colleges; four in eight colleges; 13 faculty are listed in six colleges; one person in seven colleges; and five persons in 11 colleges. Scores of others are listed in three and two colleges. The organisation has also listed 11 faculty who were found to be in two colleges on the same day when Anna University conducted inspection.

A cursory view of the multiple entries of the faculty revealed that the person had listed his/her 7-digit unique ID provided by the AICTE in one institution whereas in the rest of the institutions where his name features the ID is missing.

The organisation has lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption regarding the malpractices. “Anna University and AICTE, which provides affiliation and accreditation to these colleges has a major role in this fraudulent activity as well,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.