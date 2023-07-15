‘NExT will dilute the quality of medical education by reducing the importance of clinical training’

July 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Exit Test (NExT) for MBBS students, if enforced, will dilute the quality of medical education by indirectly reducing the importance of clinical training and encouraging the students to focus more on cracking the test, said the panellists who took part in a conference here on Saturday.

The conference titled ‘CUET, NEET and NExT: The forms of market gamble’ was organised by State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj.

Addressing the conference, P. Kuganantham, former Director, Communicable Diseases Hospital, Chennai, said that the students would be forced to focus on coaching for the NExT exam instead of the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) in the fifth year, which, according to him, was an important part of the course.

Echoing similar thoughts, C.S. Rex Sargunam, former Director and Superintendent, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Chennai, said that clinical training always carried more weightage in the MBBS course and that could change with NExT. He said it would be an additional burden on the students, who would prioritise coaching for NExT to be conducted in the format of multiple choice questions.

A. Karunanandan, former Head, Department of History, Vivekananda College, Chennai, said introducing NExT would shift the focus from “syllabus-oriented learning” to “exam-oriented coaching”. The purpose of examinations like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), NExT, and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) were not to evaluate but to eliminate students, he said, adding that those affected in the elimination were predominantly those from the socio-economically backward sections who cannot afford coaching for such exams.

Both Dr. Kuganantham and Dr. Rex Sargunam were of the view that examinations like NEET would adversely impact the public health system by reducing the entry of students from rural and socio-economically backward sections, who, they said, would be more inclined to serve in government hospitals.

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN, said that the conference urged all political parties to include the elimination of NEET, CUET, and NExT exams and a revisit of the National Medical Commission Act in their manifestos for the general election in 2024.