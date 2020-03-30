Next two weeks are critical, say government officials

Senior government officials have said the next two weeks will be critical, as more number of tests will be carried out since the protocol to deal with COVID-19 has been revised.

“The protocol has been revised to include testing of patients with severe acute respiratory illnesses for COVID-19. So, persons with pneumonia or other symptoms, who have gone unnoticed so far, will be tested. The current measures should continue to be implemented without laxity,” a senior bureaucrat said.

Home quarantine

A total of 74,533 persons, including passengers from other countries, are under home quarantine for 28 days in the State. While Chennai accounts for the highest number of persons under home quarantine, at 16,767,

Erode tops cases

Erode has the highest number of COVID-19 patients — 24 out of a total of 67.

The total number of samples lifted for testing stands at 2,040. Of these, 120 are being processed. As many as 1,920 samples have returned negative and 67 positive for COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

An official said a majority of those under home quarantine had completed the 28-day quarantine period.

“It is now important that those who are presently under home quarantine compulsorily follow the instructions for the next two weeks. People should cooperate with us,” he said.

Sixth patient discharged

Meanwhile, a sixth person who had tested positive for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital.

A 25-year-old woman, who was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, was discharged from hospital.

According to officials, the woman was discharged after two consecutive samples — nasal and throat swabs — returned negative.

Already, three patients who were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and two patients, aged 70 and 64, who were admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, have been discharged after treatment.

As of date, a total of 364 persons are in isolation wards in various hospitals across the State. As many as 79 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in designated centres.