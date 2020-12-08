Next tech breakthrough will be internet of skills, says expert

‘Countries can provide disaster relief from anywhere’

A virtual conference on information and communication technology, with particular reference to research on 5G was held from Dec. 3 to 5 at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram.

Mischa Dohler, a global expert in wireless technology, said after mobile internet and the internet of things, the next major tech breakthrough will be the internet of skills.

Such technology would enable countries to provide disaster relief from anywhere in the world to the affected part. The conference was jointly organised by the five IIITDMs.

The faculty of IIITDM-Kancheepuram, a centre of excellence in design and manufacturing of IT and IT-enabled products, have contributed significantly to technologies of 5G cellular networks such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cooperative communication and such. The institute is developing a 5G research lab to work on related algorithms.

Mr. Dohler said the internet of skills would be an enabler for remote skillset delivery and thus democratise labour globally the way the internet democratised knowledge.

Thomas Kailath, emeritus professor of engineering from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Stanford University, urged students to have broad interests to be able to cross apply tools, perspectives, ideas from other fields. Breakthroughs happen in the course of trying to solve a problem, he explained.

The conference hosted an industry forum besides paper presentations on AI and ML, big data analytics and cloud computing, besides COVID-19 technologies and data analysis.