Next Tamil Nadu Assembly session: Speaker visits Kalaivanar Arangam to consider venue

The multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam will provide scope to ensure physical distancing norms are followed

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, P. Dhanapal, on Saturday visited the Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road, as the venue is being considered as an option for the next Assembly session.

The Hindu, had on Friday, reported that the multi-purpose hall on the third floor of the Kalaivanar Arangam was being actively considered for holding the Assembly session due next month, since it would provide scope to ensure physical distancing norms for legislators.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Mr. Dhanapal said Kalaivanar Arangam was being considered as an option for the Assembly session. “No decision has been taken yet,” he told reporters.

When asked whether any other places were being considered, Mr. Dhanapal said the decision would be made public later. Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan accompanied the Speaker.