Next GST meeting in Madurai: Stalin thanks Sitharaman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for accepting the Tamil Nadu government's request to host the next GST Council meeting in Madurai.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, "I thank Hon'ble Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman for accepting our invitation and agreeing to have the next #GSTCouncilMeet at Madurai. On behalf of the Temple City and its people, we warmly welcome the Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble State Ministers and senior officials!"