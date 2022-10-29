Next 25 years is going to be story of young start-ups, entrepreneurs: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus is on reaching out to young minds, says Minister

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh interacting with students of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women in Chennai on Saturday. State BJP president K. Annamalai and BJP leader H. Raja are seen. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the story of India in the next 25 years is going to be about young start-ups, young entrepreneurs and young administrators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus is on reaching out to young minds and help them build the capacity, so that they play a key role in India’s growth story in 2047, when the country completes 100 years of its independence, he said speaking about the book ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at the M.O.P. Vaishnav College of Women, Chennai.

Mr. Singh pointed out that one of the achievements of Mr. Modi was breaking the taboos of the past, citing the example of how the space sector was opened up to the private sector.

“Earlier, ISRO remained under the veil of secrecy. Now 102 start-ups are working with ISRO,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced the ‘Stand up India, Start-up India initiative’ and now India has 80,000 start-ups and ranked number 3 in terms of the start-up ecosystem, Mr. Singh said.

He pointed out that it was difficult to provide government jobs to every individual and usually during elections parties lied about providing jobs.

In the last 8 years, the focus had been on devising means to provide livelihoods and the start-up initiative was one among them, Mr. Singh said.

He said there was a lot of untapped potential for start-ups in sectors like agriculture.