Tamil Nadu

Newspaper vendors reach out to unsung heroes

Association gives provisions, cash to delivery boys and shopkeepers

This year, newspaper vendors in the city will not probably have enough savings to spend on emergencies or wedding gifts and will have to tone down their Ayudha Puja celebrations, a grand event for them.

For, the Tamil Nadu Newspaper Vendors Association in Mylapore, West Mambalam and M.G.R. Nagar covering around 220 vendors has spent it all on COVID-19 relief for its members.

“These are difficult times when we have lost access to the entire apartment complexes or streets due to one positive case. There are a few cases where offices are closed and we cannot deliver and hence collections are down,” said D. Prakash, a vendor in M.G.R. Nagar. He, along with the office-bearers of the M.G.R. Nagar unit, have distributed home needs to 50 of their vendor association members.

At Mylapore, association office-bearers consisting of Nachiappan, Sundaram and Dillibabu gave away cash of ₹1,500 to each of 150 members, who include shopkeepers selling newspapers.

The West Mambalam unit gave away provisions worth ₹1,500 to 60 members.

Boys to be felicitated

S. Murugan, an office-bearer, said that they plan to give a small incentive to delivery boys.

“Since they are the ones who reach newspapers to homes, we will honour them shortly, ” he said.

