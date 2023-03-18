‘News related to migrant workers on social media being monitored’

March 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

Hindu Tamil Thisai in association with Hindusthan organised an interaction event ‘Vanthavarukkum Vazhuvu Undu’ at Shree Coimbatore Gujarati Samaj here on Saturday.

V. Balakrishnan, City Police Commissioner, said: “All the news related to migrant workers which were shared on social media are continuously monitored. This activity will continue to ensure no rumours are spread in future also. Police officials are visiting the industry premises regularly and interacting with both the industrialists and workers to raise the confidence regarding the safety.”

He said, “Migrant workers can dial 1077 at any time to lodge complaint regarding any discomfort they face. Needy action would be taken immediately. We will ensure that strict action is taken against those who involve in violent activities,”he said.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry chairman T. Rajkumar, Tamil Nadu Open End Spinning Mills Association president G. Arul Mozhi, and Recycle Textile Federation president M. Jayabal were among those who spoke.

Later, migrant workers, who participated in the event, interacted with the industrialists and spoke about their experience working in Tamil Nādu