News in Frames | A mighty king remembered

The birth anniversary of the legendary Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola I is celebrated with unparalleled fervour and devotion every year during the Sadhaya Vizha in Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu. Born as Arulmozhi Varman in 947 CE, he rose to become one of history’s most illustrious and visionary rulers. Revered as Raja Raja the Great, he inherited the legacy of his ancestors and crafted an empire that flourished both militarily and culturally. His life is famously depicted in Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which was later adapted to a motion picture series under the same title.

Raja Raja’s reign, from 985 to 1014 CE, was marked by military prowess and profound administrative vision.

The Sadhaya Vizha , which takes place in the Tamil month of Aippasi (mid-October to mid-November), honours the legacy of a ruler whose influence stretched to Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The heart of the celebration is at the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple (also known as the Big Temple). While the Tamil Nadu government has made several attempts to have a statue of Raja Raja Chola installed inside the temple, it remains outside the temple compound because the Central government says nothing should be done to disturb the original nature of the temple. The temple itself, a masterpiece of Chola architecture, is a tribute to Raja Raja’s devotion to Lord Shiva, revered here as Peruvudaiyar.

The event begins with religious ceremonies, including the sacred abhishekam (holy bath) to Lord Peruvudaiyar, followed by the mesmerising perundeepa vazhipaadu , where lamps are waved in reverence, and the swami purappadu , a procession that carries the deity through the temple. Devotees from all over the region gather to partake in the two-day festivities, which feature cultural performances such as classical dance and hymn singing by odhuvars . Beyond Thanjavur, the celebrations stretch to Udaiyalur near Kumbakonam, where Raja Raja Chola’s mortal remains are believed to be interred.

Brihadeeswarar Temple is also a trove of Tamil inscriptions, skillfully engraved on stone. The inscriptions detail the temple’s construction, daily rituals, offerings, and special worship ceremonies. This inscription, running to 107 paragraphs, is said to describe how Raja Raja Chola personally oversaw the temple’s planning and construction, recorded the gifts offered by him, his sister Kundavai, his queens, and others, and outlined the rituals to be performed.

(Text by: Geetha Srimathi)

Hub of Culture: People gather to watch the cultural programmes performed during the Sadhaya Vizha celebration in honour of Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan I in the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple.

In sync: 1039 Students performing Bharatnatyam during the Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan 1039th Sathaya Vizha celebration in Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) called Rajarajesvaram and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Great Living Chola Temples.

Etched Stories: Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) called Rajarajesvaram built by emperor Raja Raja Cholan between 1003 and 1010 CE, and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Great Living Chola Temples.

Beats of Honour: Lord Shiva devotees playing music at the place believed to be the samadhi (tombstone) of Emperor Raja Raja Chola, who ruled South Asia.

Divine dress-up: Artists dressed as various Hindu gods showing in front of the devotee's during the emperor Raja Raja Cholan 1039th birth anniversary celebration.

In sync: Students performing Kolattam dance during the Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan 1039th Sathaya Vizha celebration in Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple.

Glimpses of the past: A view of Chola period Nandi Statue placed on Prakara Mandapam during the Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha celebration in Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Great Living Chola Temples.

Holy Parade: Thousand of devotees witness temple deity Peruvudaiyar, Periyanayagi amman procession with playing oldest music instruments during the Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan 1039th birth anniversary celebration in Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple.

Ancient Tunes: An Othuvar plays Tamil Thirumurai on the Sagoda Yazh, a harp-like instrument.