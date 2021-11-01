Newly-weds killed in road accident

A concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed the car

A newly-wed couple was killed in a road accident on the Perumbakkam-Arakkonam Road near Mappedu on Sunday night. M. Manoj Kumar, 31, of Arakkonam, married Karthika, 30, of Perumbakkam, Chennai, a few days ago.

The couple was returning home from Chennai in a car when a concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed the car and the couple in it. The truck driver fled the spot.

Personnel from the Mappedu police station and the Fire and Rescue Services struggled for a few hours to retrieve the bodies.

Traffic was also hit, with vehicles lined up on the road for more than a kilometre, a police official said.