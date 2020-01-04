Newly-elected Tiruvannamalai members to take oath on Jan. 6

The newly-elected representatives of local bodies in Tiruvannamalai district will take charge on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony in grama, block, and district panchayat will be held at 10 a.m.
Thirty-three district panchayat ward members and 340 panchayat union members will take oath in the presence of an Election Officer at Tiruvannamalai. 858 village panchayat presidents will take oath, followed by village panchayat members.
The senior-most members will be administered oath by returning officers and sworn in first. Thereafter, the senior members will administer oath to the remaining members.
