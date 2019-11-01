Newly-elected AIADMK MLAs administered oath of office

Two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members, who were recently elected from Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies were administered the oath of office by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal in Chennai on November 1.

AIADMK members M.R. Muthamizhselvan and Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan were elected from Vikravandi from Nanguneri constituencies respectively in the by-polls

M.R. Muthamizhselvan elected from the Vikravandi assembly constituency | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior leaders were present in the Speaker’s chamber in the Secretariat campus, during the swearing-in ceremony.

As on November 1, the AIADMK has 124 legislators (excluding the Speaker) and DMK has 100 MLAs. DMK’s allies Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have seven and one members respectively.

Independent MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is the other member of the 234-member House. The House also has a nominated Anglo Indian legislator Nancy Ann Cynthia Francis