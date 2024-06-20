Newly amended laws: Advocates’ protest leaves litigants in lurch

Litigants, mostly farmers and traders from remote villages, were left in the lurch on Thursday as members of the Bar Association in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur districts staged a protest demanding the restoration of British-era names for the three amended laws passed by the Parliament in December last year.

The Parliament passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC) - 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

“Old names of these laws have been in use since the British times. It’s much easier to remember and recollect these names than the new names given to these laws. Our demand is to restore the original names of these laws,” V. Surendran, president, Ranipet Bar Association, told The Hindu.

The protesting members also demanded the enactment of laws that would provide safety to practicing advocates and their family members from anti-socials. New laws, which can be enacted by the State or Union governments, should contain provisions, including completion of trial in 90 days, terms of punishment, and compensation for the victim’s family. At present, offences against advocates were registered under IPC, which does not have specific provisions to protect advocates and their families against anti-socials, the advocates said.

Boycott over demands

On Friday, advocates from these districts will boycott the proceedings in their respective courts to reiterate these demands.

Litigants travelling long distances fear that this would affect them. They pointed out that the courts reopened only recently after a two-month-long summer vacation. “We travel from a remote village in Jawadhu Hills to attend a petty case in a local court at the foothills. Such protests further push the hearing in our cases,” said C. Pechiammal, a litigant from Tiruvannamalai. At present, the Combined Court complex in these districts includes magistrate and munsif courts, a sub-court, a mahila court, a POSCO court, and a judicial magistrate court.

Every day, on an average, more than 500 litigants from each of these districts visit the district court. Around 250 to 300 advocates are working as regular practitioners in each of these courts. On an average, over 700 to 800 cases come up in these courts daily. Currently, around 6,000 cases are pending before each of the district courts.