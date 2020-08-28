Tamil Nadu

Newborn sold for ₹3 lakh in Dindigul, seven booked

The Thoothukudi police have registered a case against seven persons, including a doctor and a nurse working in a private hospital in Dindigul district, on charges of selling a newborn to a couple in Thoothukudi, for ₹3 lakh, through a broker.

Following a complaint from B. Jothikumar, District Child Protection Officer, Thoothukudi, the Eral police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children), 2015.

According to the complaint, a woman identified as Panchavarnam, wife of Pandiselvam of Dindigul, had delivered a boy baby in a private hospital in Dindigul on June 2. With the alleged connivance of a woman doctor and a nurse working in the hospital, the woman had sold her child to a couple in Eral, Thoothukudi district.

After the Child Protection Committee received a call on the helpline 1098, the team visited Eral and found that the couple -- Chinnadurai and Jecinta had the newborn in their custody. Based on their alleged confession, the Child Protection Officer lodged a complaint with the police stating that this was an “illegal adoption.”

Preliminary inquiries by the police with the accused revealed that the childless couple, had, through a broker in Thoothukudi, approached the private hospital in Dindigul and reportedly remitted ₹1 lakh in the bank account of the doctor and handed over ₹ 2 lakh cash to the nurse.

The police said they have registered a case against Chinnadurai and Jecinta, Pandiselvam and Panchavarnam, Ramesh of Thoothukudi and Saleema and Rajeswari ( the doctor and nurse). The child has been handed over to the Child Protection Committee which has entrusted the newborn with an adoption agency. Further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 12:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/newborn-sold-for-3-lakh-in-dindigul-seven-booked/article32463416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story