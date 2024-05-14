ADVERTISEMENT

New York University confers honorary doctorate on VIT chancellor

Published - May 14, 2024 06:05 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan receiving the State University of New York (SUNY) honorary doctorate during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the U.S.

The founder and chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, received the State University of New York’s honorary doctorate during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the U.S.

According to a press release, the honorary doctorate was conferred on Mr. Viswanathan by Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger, in recognition of his contribution to international higher education. “Chancellor Mr. Viswanathan has been a pioneer for expanding access to higher education in India and partnering with institutions around the world,” Mr. Stenger said.

Meanwhile, a felicitation function for Mr. Viswanathan was organised in Washington, D.C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US