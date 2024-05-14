New York University confers honorary doctorate on VIT chancellor

The founder and chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, received the State University of New York’s honorary doctorate during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the U.S.

According to a press release, the honorary doctorate was conferred on Mr. Viswanathan by Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger, in recognition of his contribution to international higher education. “Chancellor Mr. Viswanathan has been a pioneer for expanding access to higher education in India and partnering with institutions around the world,” Mr. Stenger said.

Meanwhile, a felicitation function for Mr. Viswanathan was organised in Washington, D.C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.