New York University confers honorary doctorate on VIT chancellor

Published - May 14, 2024 06:05 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan receiving the State University of New York (SUNY) honorary doctorate during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the U.S.

The founder and chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, received the State University of New York’s honorary doctorate during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the U.S.

According to a press release, the honorary doctorate was conferred on Mr. Viswanathan by Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger, in recognition of his contribution to international higher education. “Chancellor Mr. Viswanathan has been a pioneer for expanding access to higher education in India and partnering with institutions around the world,” Mr. Stenger said.

Meanwhile, a felicitation function for Mr. Viswanathan was organised in Washington, D.C.

