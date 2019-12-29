New Year celebrations: police to maintain strict vigil across Vellore

The Ranipet District Police has made elaborate arrangements to handle traffic and crowd during New Year, as the places of worship in the region are expected to attract thousands of people.

In order to regulate traffic and ensure smooth flow of public vehicles, the police has made several traffic arrangements. Additional police checkposts would be established to check drunken driving, over-speeding vehicles and more than two people in travelling in two-wheelers.

Superintendent of Police A. Myilvaganan has advised the youth not to indulge in stunts while celebrating New Year. He asked the motorists to co-operate with the police in ensuring free and safe passage for all vehicles travelling on arterial roads such as the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, Kaveripakkam-Arakkonam Road, Ocheri-Arakkonam Road, Walajapet-Chittoor Road.

Police personnel have advised all hotels and clubs to check vehicles thoroughly before letting them in. Installing CCTV cameras has been made mandatory and a record of vehicles entering the premises should be maintained.

All vehicles proceeding on these roads will be thoroughly checked. There are several resorts on these roads where gala parties have been organised on New Year’s eve. Barricades will be set up at several points on these stretches.

Women police have been deployed at places where women gather in large numbers. Patrol teams and special squads will give special attention to women and minors, a police source said.

Those who indulge in eve-teasing will be punished severely, said a police officer.