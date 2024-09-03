GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New world order is emerging with India playing a crucial global role: T.N. Governor Ravi 

Published - September 03, 2024 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting life time achievement award to Niramala Bhasin for Hindi language promotion at a function organised by Tamil Nadu Sahitya Academy and D.G. Vaishnav College in Chennai on September 3, 2024

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting life time achievement award to Niramala Bhasin for Hindi language promotion at a function organised by Tamil Nadu Sahitya Academy and D.G. Vaishnav College in Chennai on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) that today’s world order, established post World War - II based on military power and material strength, is crumbling and a new world order is emerging.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a one-day National Hindi Seminar titled ‘India on the Global Stage’ jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Hindi Sahitya Academy (TNHSA) and D.G. Vaishnav College (autonomous), here, Mr. Ravi said “The inner capacity of our country had been compromised for a long time due to subjugation and colonisation. Unfortunately, the core strength of India was ignored for nearly six and half decades after Independence. When ‘garibi hatao’ (remove poverty) became a political slogan, more and more people became poorer.”

“We cannot afford to lose time anymore. Until a decade ago, the world did not take us seriously. Everyone kept advising us on how we should manage our affairs. But today, the world looks at our country with the expectation of leadership as India is one of the fastest-growing economies and the engine of growth for the world. In the last 10 years, 35 crore people in our country were taken out of poverty,” Mr. Ravi said.

In his speech, Mr. Ravi also highlighted the progress made by India in the field of science and technology, its leadership role in combating climate change, and inclusive decision-making with the induction of the African Union as a full member of the G-20, when India hosted the summit under its presidency, last year.

Calling Tamil one of the oldest, most powerful and beautiful languages in the world, he said: “We have to take Tamil to the rest of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to spread the richness of Tamil language and literature and established a Chair from poet Subramania Bharati at Banaras Hindu University.” Further, Mr. Ravi said steps are underway to establish a Tamil Chair at Guwahati University.

During the event, Mr. Ravi awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards to language scholars Nirmala Bhasin, V.P. Goswami, M. Govind Rajan, Alamelu Krishnan and Ramani Bharadwaj.

Nirmala S. Mourya, president; Ishwar Karun, Secretary; Hussain Vali, Treasurer of TNHSA; Ashok Kumar Mundhara, Secretary; Ashok Kedia, Treasurer; S. Santhosh Babu, Principal; Ashok Kumar Dwivedi, HOD Hindi of DG Vaishnav College were present.

