New Villupuram Collector, D. Mohan, assumes office

D. Mohan assumed office as the District Collector of Villupuram on Wednesday.

In a brief chat with reporters after taking charge at the Collectorate, Mr. Mohan said that his priority would be to take all necessary measures to make the district COVID-19 free.

Mr. Mohan also said the administration would take speedy action on petitions received under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhal Amaichar programme. Similarly, officials have been directed not to summarily reject petitions received during the Grievances Day meet on Mondays. Action will be taken on all petitions and officials must ensure that no eligible person was denied of rightful benefits.

The Collector appealed to the public to send their petitions and grievances on WhatsApp number 9444138000.