New Vice-Chancellors call on CM Stalin

The new Vice-Chancellors calling on Chief Minsiter M.K. Stalin and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A day after Governor R.N. Ravi appointed them, Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Tiruvalluvar University called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat.

According to a communication from the State government, Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar and Tiruvalluvar University Vice-Chancellor T. Arumugam met the Chief Minister in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.