New Vice-Chancellor takes over at Annamalai University
Prof. R.M. Kathiresan was previously Director, Centre for Research and Development and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture of Annamalai University
R.M. Kathiresan, on Wednesday, assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University.
Prof. Kathiresan, with over 18 years experience as a professor, was previously Director, Centre for Research and Development and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture of Annamalai University.
Prof. Kathiresan is also the international consultant of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines and an expert committee member of the National Biodiversity Authority, Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
