Tamil Nadu

New Vice-Chancellor takes over at Annamalai University

R.M. Kathiresan, who took over as V-C of Annamalai University   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R.M. Kathiresan, on Wednesday, assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University.

Prof. Kathiresan, with over 18 years experience as a professor, was previously Director, Centre for Research and Development and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture of Annamalai University.

Prof. Kathiresan is also the international consultant of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines and an expert committee member of the National Biodiversity Authority, Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 6:13:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-vice-chancellor-takes-over-at-annamalai-university/article37662476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY