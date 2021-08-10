New Vice Chancellor appointed for Anna University

CHENNAI

10 August 2021

R. Velraj, a professor at the Institute of Energy Studies at the university, has been appointed for a period of three years

R. Velraj, who has served as director of Institute for Energy Studies, director of Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM and who is currently a professor at the Institute for Energy Studies, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Anna University.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, Prof. Velraj will serve for a period of three years from the time he assumes office. Ģovernor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit handed over the appointment order to Prof. Velraj on Tuesday.

Prof. Velraj has a rich teaching experience of 33 years. He has vast research experience, having published 193 research papers in indexed journals with H-Index 52 and more than 10,000 citations. He has also presented 29 papers in international academic/research events and organised four international academic/research events, the release added.

An author of three books, he has presented 31 research papers in national conferences. He has executed 15 research projects worth ₹17.85 crore. He has guided 33 Ph.D. scholars and two M.S. students. He has two patents and six Memoranda of Understanding

to his credit.

Prof. Velraj has formulated three courses for Ph.D. programmes in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, introduced nine new courses for Master of Engineering and was involved in the formulation of two academic programmes for Master of Engineering at Anna University.

He is familiar with the University Administration having 14 years of administrative experience as Director, Deputy Director and Head of the Division. He has also functioned as Member of Board of Studies, Member of Academic Council in Anna University and various educational institutions.

Prof. Velraj has visited seven foreign countries including the USA, the UK, Germany, Spain, Russia, South Korea and Australia for academic and research purposes.