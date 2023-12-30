New veterinary clinics opened in Ranipet, fulfilling long-standing demand of dairy farmers

December 30, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - RANIPET

Two new veterinary clinics in Arcot and Nemili taluks in Ranipet were opened on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Valarmathi, Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi inaugurated the new facility.

The clinics were long-standing demands of local dairy farmers. It helps farmers from at least 20 villages in these taluks, which have around 12 lakh cattle, mainly milch cows. “We are happy to have such a clinic in our area because transporting sick animals for long-distance was always risky,” said K. Muthu, a farmer.

Spread over 155.71 sq.mt, the clinics were built at a cost of ₹ 47.85 lakhs and ₹ 95.70 lakhs in Arcot and Nemili taluks. It has an emergency ward, pharmacy, separate space for treating cattle and a shed to accommodate them for long treatment. Separate rooms for veterinarians, visitors, office work, and stores were also provided. CCTV cameras were installed for surveillance.