New Vellore SP to focus on safety of tribals, women

01 December 2021 23:40 IST

Force will be used optimally to prevent crime: Rajesh Kannan

Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, who assumed charge on Wednesday, said he would focus on the safety of the marginalised sections including tribals, women and children.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons after taking charge, Mr. Kannan, who earlier served as DCP in Pulianthope for Greater Chennai

Police, said a detailed study of the Vellore town, including crime-prone spots and history-sheeters, would be done.

“The police force will be used optimally to prevent crime in the district. Special efforts will be taken to ensure safety of tribals, women and children,” Mr. Kannan told The Hindu.

Among other things, Mr. Kannan said traffic regulation would be give attention.

The police would focus on the key stretches that have been were witnessing development works under the Smart City Programme. Reformation of juvenile offenders, including skill development programmes, would be carried out, he said.