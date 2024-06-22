ADVERTISEMENT

New vehicle parking policy, pink autos for Chennai

Published - June 22, 2024 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that a new vehicle parking policy would be formulated for Chennai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said it would address the requirement for parking facilities in view of the increasing number of vehicles in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan announced that the State government would introduce ‘pink autos’ in the city to ensure the safety of women and encourage them to become entrepreneurs.

She said that a subsidy of ₹1 lakh each would be provided to 200 women auto drivers.

These pink autos, installed with GPS facilities, would help women passengers commute safely from train and bus termini, she said. Women auto drivers with valid driving licences would benefit under the scheme. The government would facilitate them to obtain loans from nationalised banks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US