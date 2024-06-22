New vehicle parking policy, pink autos for Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that a new vehicle parking policy would be formulated for Chennai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said it would address the requirement for parking facilities in view of the increasing number of vehicles in the city.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan announced that the State government would introduce ‘pink autos’ in the city to ensure the safety of women and encourage them to become entrepreneurs.

She said that a subsidy of ₹1 lakh each would be provided to 200 women auto drivers.

These pink autos, installed with GPS facilities, would help women passengers commute safely from train and bus termini, she said. Women auto drivers with valid driving licences would benefit under the scheme. The government would facilitate them to obtain loans from nationalised banks.