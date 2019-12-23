New Vande Bharat trains to be faster, safer

The new rakes for Vande Bharat trains have been designed for faster, safer and more energy-efficient operations. The Integral Coach Factory here on Sunday floated global tenders to procure electrics for 44 rakes.

The new train set with the capability to reach speeds of 160 kmph in 140 seconds would save running time by 20% by virtue of its improved acceleration and light-weight body.

The specifications of the new design, approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), compete with the earlier version (Train18 model) on various features, such as ride quality and comfort on long journeys. The optimised rakes would be suitable for operations in flood conditions and Jammu & Kashmir.

Railway officials said the procurement process would promote transparency, accountability, speed of delivery and vendor neutrality to ensure competitive rates. The procurement would be done in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ guidelines, they added.

Corporate mission

“In order to improve the passenger throughput by way of higher acceleration/deceleration and reduction in turnaround time, Indian Railways needs to introduce passenger train sets with distributed powering, working on 25,000V single phase 50 Hz overhead equipment system. This project is driven by corporate mission of providing semi high-speed trains with service speed of 160 kmph having world class technology and passenger amenities,” the Ministry of Railways said in a note announcing the floating of tenders by ICF for the 44 rakes.

The chair car-type rake with vestibule arrangement, automatic plug doors and retractable footsteps like in the earlier version would be fully air-conditioned and operated during the day. The safety issues raised by the Chief Commissioner for Railway Safety in the prototype rake were rectified in the new design, which would also provide more reliable service along with ease of operations and improved passenger comfort.

“The train set is also provided with explosion-proof, light weight lithium-iron-phosphate batteries specified to provide back-up for duration of three hours, state-of-the-art aluminium body roof-mounted packaged unit (RMPU) type air-conditioning units with thermal comfort based microprocessor controller. The peak efficiency of propulsion system of these train sets will not be less than 87%, which provides for a more robust, efficient and reliable system,” the note said.

Modular coaches

Another new feature in the new Vande Bharat train rake would be that the train sets would be supplied in multiples of four coaches, which could be attached or detached from the train as per requirement.

This is seen as a major improvement in reliability and operational efficiency as it would be possible to replace the basic units (the four coaches) in case of defects or augment the train length up to 24 coaches in case of increased demand. The older version of rakes does not have this feature, because of which the entire train would be rendered ineffective in case of a defect in a coach.