New V-C for Mother Teresa University

Vaidehi Vijayakumar, a former professor of Anna University, has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa University for Women, Kodaikanal. She will hold the post for three years.

In a press release, the Raj Bhavan said Ms. Vaidehi had worked as a professor in computer science at Anna University’s Madras Institute of Technology for 12 years and as director of the University’s K.B. Chandrasekar Research Centre. She was Head of Department for six years and 10 months, and served as the Dean of the Vellore Institute of Technology University for five years.

She was in the Academic Council and the Board of Studies of Anna University and VIT University.

Ms. Vaidehi, who received her appointment order from Governor Banwarilal Purohit, was a visiting professor at Ryerson University in Canada and the National University and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.