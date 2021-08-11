New V-C for Anna varsity

Velraj has served as Director of Institute for Energy Studies

R. Velraj, who has served as Director of the Institute for Energy Studies and Director of the Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM and is currently a professor at the Institute for Energy Studies, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, Prof. Velraj will serve for three years from the time he assumes office. The Governor-Chancellor handed over the appointment order to Prof. Velraj on Wednesday.

Prof. Velraj has a teaching experience of 33 years, and has published 193 research papers in indexed journals with H-Index 52 and over 10,000 citations. He has also presented 29 papers at international academic/research events, and organised four international academic/research events, the release added.

An author of three books, he has presented 31 research papers at national conferences. He has executed 15 research projects worth ₹17.85 crore. He has guided 33 Ph.D. scholars and two M.S. students. He has two patents and six MoU to his credit.

He has formulated three courses for the Ph.D. programme in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, introduced nine new courses for Master of Engineering and has been involved in the formulation of two academic programmes for Master of Engineering at Anna University.

He is familiar with the university administration, having 14 years of administrative experience as Director, Deputy Director and head of the division. He has also functioned as a member of the board of studies, a member of the academic council in Anna University and various other educational institutions.

He has visited seven foreign countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Spain, Russia, South Korea and Australia, for academic and research purposes.

His appointment has been received well by his colleagues. They expect research to receive a fillip. As he is from the university system, the faculty believe he will have a good understanding of it. “There is no whiff of corruption against him,” said a colleague.

It may be remembered that political parties had opposed the appointment of the former Vice-Chancellor, M.K. Surappa, on the grounds that he was from the neighbouring State of Karnataka.