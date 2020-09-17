New university in Villupuram

The Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore will be divided, and a new varsity, headquartered in Villupuram, will be established, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the Assembly. In a suo motu statement, he said the new university would start functioning in the ongoing year. The move follows representations from the people of Villupuram and the Law Minister, who hails from the district.
Replying to DMK’s Deputy Floor Leader, Duraimurugan, who objected to the division of the Thiruvalluvar University, the Chief Minister said the new varsity was being set up only to protect the interests of students from Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts.
To Mr. Duraimurugan’s query as to whether the university in Villupuram would have a separate vice-chancellor or would share the V-C of Thiruvalluvar University, Mr. Palaniswami said it would be a new university. He said the name of the new varsity would be finalised later.
