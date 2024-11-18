New tribal agro products’ value addition units to come up under project Ainthinai

The Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare is taking steps to finalise the establishment of value-addition units for tribal agro products under its Tolkudiyinar Velanmai Melanmai Thittam, also called as project Ainthinai — a land-based cluster approach for socio-economic development of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

S. Annadurai, Director, Tribal Welfare, said the Department had launched the scheme earlier this year to improve the livelihood of ST communities residing in various landscapes, and involved in agriculture and allied activities. The Department had roped in six government institutions — The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), the Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, the Indian Institute of Millets Research, the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and the Annamalai University — along with four non-governmental organisations for expertise, research and project development.

A baseline survey was carried out in Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris and Tirupathur districts by the IIHR to identify the pattern of agriculture and allied activities among the tribal people.

Under the project, 14 societies with 200 to 300 members each from ST communities were formed in these districts. The members were trained in value addition, and marketing their products.

With the help of research institutes, steps are under way to set up value addition units for processing foxtail, proso, and pearl millets, custard apple, avocado, tomato, eri silk, and oil extraction plant from silkworm at places such as Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district, Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district, Sitheri in Dharmapuri district, and Pachamalai in Tiruchi district, sources said.

Customised initiatives such as providing agro machineries to tribal farmers’ societies, revenue generation through circular farming in Pachamalai, setting up of backyard poultry in four districts on a pilot basis and ornamental fish culturing and crab farming in Tiruvallur district were also being implemented under the project, they added.

The State government had sanctioned ₹15 crore to implement the project for three years to benefit over 6,500 ST members.