New traffic regulations at Dasaprakash junction, Chetpet from May 22

Dr. Alagappa Road made one way; restrictions on Harrington Road

The city traffic police announced a new traffic arrangement to be implemented from Monday to ease traffic congestion on E.V.R. Salai and Dasaprakash Junction.

Police said the volume of traffic is very high during morning peak hours on E.V.R. Salai and Dasaprakash junction. To ease traffic congestion, new arrangements will be implemented from Monday.

The stretch of Dr. Alagappa Road from Raja Annamalai Salai junction up to E.V.R. Salai (Dr. Nair Point) junction will be mode a one way from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vehicles from Gangatheeswarar Koil Street towards Dasaprakash junction will not be allowed to enter Raja Annamalai Salai. These vehicles should take right turn into Dr. Alagappa Road towards Flowers Road, E.V.R. Salai or take left turn into Dr. Alagappa Road, Valliyammal Street junction, take right turn to Dr. Alagappa Road — reach E.V.R. Salai and Nair Point junction and then take right or left turn or straight to reach their designation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stretch of Raja Annamalai Salai from E.V.R. Salai to Dr. Alagappa Road junction will be made a one way with entry from E.V.R. Salai and no entry from Gangatheeswarar Koil Street.

New restrictions

From Sunday, vehicles may be restricted from taking right turn at Chetpet junction from Harrington Road respectively from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vehicles coming from Harrington Road towards Spurtank Road will not be allowed to go straight into Spurtank Road and right turn into Valluvarkottam High Road. These vehicles shall take left turn into McNichols Road towards Dr. Gurusamy Bridge Service Road (West) – take a U-turn under Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, take right turn into Dr. Gurusamy Bridge Service Road (East), McNichols Road and reach Chetpet junction and then take left turn towards Spurtank Road.

Kasi cinema junction

Vehicles going from M.G.R. Nagar along Pillaiyar Koil Street to Jafferkhanpet and Guindy should take left turn at the junction of Kasi point towards Udayam cinema for a distance of 150m and take “U-turn” at the junction of K.K. Nagar RTO Office and Ashok Nagar 11th Avenue to reach their destination.

Vehicles from West Saidapet along Pillaiyar Koil Street except heavy vehicles intending to go to Udayam cinema to take left at the junction of Kasi point towards Guindy for a distance of 160m and take “U-turn” underneath Kasi bridge to reach their destination.

Heavy vehicles, including MTC buses from Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue intending to go to K.K. Nagar, Vadapalani and Koyambedu should take right along Nagathamman Koil Street and to take left along 11th Avenue to reach their destination.