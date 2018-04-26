New terminals planned at airport

In two months, passengers flying through the Chennai airport are likely to witness the construction of new terminals as part of the phase II modernisation project.

The domestic terminal will be split and located on either of the international terminal. So, the existing domestic and international terminals will be modified and refurbished to serve as the new domestic terminal. The old Kamaraj Domestic Terminal and the Anna International Terminal will become the new international terminal.

Satellite terminal

“This apart, there will also be an exclusive satellite terminal, which will be connected to the domestic and international terminal by a tunnel. This is mainly to ease the growing passenger traffic in the airport,” an official said.

The modernisation, estimated to cost ₹2,476 crore, is required for the Chennai airport, officials said. From the existing capacity to handle 14 million passengers a year, it will be equipped to handle 30 million passengers.

This project not only offers new terminals for the airport but also a host of new facilities like a travelator and a multi-level car parking. Of these, the travelator alone has been completed and opened for the public. The remaining facilities will be completed in three years.