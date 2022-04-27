New team for Credai Chennai chapter

S. Sivagurunathan, Director of Asvini Foundations Pvt. Ltd., has been made President of Credai Chennai chapter for the year 2022-2024. A. Mohammed Ali, managing director of South India Shelters Pvt. Ltd., will be the President – Elect. Mehul Doshi, Director of Doshi Housing Pvt. Ltd., and Abhishek Mehta, Joint Managing Director of Urban Tree Group, have been given the role of vice president.

A statement issued on behalf of Credai mentioned that Kruthivas P. will be the secretary and Mohamed Aslam Packeer the treasurer. Arun M. N., Ranjeeth Rathod, Viswajith Kumar, Ram Kumar and Suman Voora will be the executive members of Credai Chennai, who will work together for the betterment of real estate sector in the city.

The incoming President Sivagurunathan said: “The property market is growing, and the escalating cost of construction is of major concern, we will persuade the state government to adopt proactive initiatives to address this issue and other key issues including the bringing about ease of doing business through single window clearance and speedy approval system “