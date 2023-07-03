New students get grand welcome on the first day in Chennai colleges

July 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Monday was the first day for first year students in many city colleges.

Colleges walked the students through the process of growing out of school life and facing real world challenges of the grown ups. This is the first year after the COVID-19 pandemic that the students were permitted to mingle freely without donning face masks.

Colleges have lined up a series of activities to induct freshers into “college life”. They include lectures by eminent persons, interaction with seniors and alumni.

At Kanyaka Parameshwari College, first year students were welcomed with balloons and clowns. Fireworks were lit and students performed cultural programmes.

Principal T. Mohanashree said the college allowed second and third year students to participate in the event as they had missed the welcome due to COVID-19 restrictions on social activities.

D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, has launched “Deeksharambh”, a fortnight-long induction programme. The college’s management and faculty participated. “Almost 3,100 first year undergraduate students participated,” said S. Santhosh Baboo, principal.

The college had invited the alumni to speak to the students. It has invited chartered accountants and advocates to speak to the freshers. “The induction will continue tomorrow also,” Mr. Baboo said.

At Presidency College, students were given an hour-long session in three batches in the M28 hall that can accommodate 350 students. The newcomers were segregated as those from arts, science and commerce and computer science stream for the event, said Principal R. Raman.

“From July 5, we will have a week-long induction programmes where lawyers, journalists, writers, police personnel, and psychologists will have interactive session with students. We have informed students to register in the various clubs and NCC and NSS,” said Mr. Raman.