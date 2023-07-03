HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New students get grand welcome on the first day in Chennai colleges

Lectures, interactive sessions mark induction into college life; some colleges have planned interactive sessions with lawyers, journalists, writers, police personnel, and psychologists

July 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha
First year students being given a rousing welcome at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women in Chennai on Monday.

First year students being given a rousing welcome at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

 

Monday was the first day for first year students in many city colleges.

Colleges walked the students through the process of growing out of school life and facing real world challenges of the grown ups. This is the first year after the COVID-19 pandemic that the students were permitted to mingle freely without donning face masks.

Colleges have lined up a series of activities to induct freshers into “college life”. They include lectures by eminent persons, interaction with seniors and alumni. 

At Kanyaka Parameshwari College, first year students were welcomed with balloons and clowns. Fireworks were lit and students performed cultural programmes.

Principal T. Mohanashree said the college allowed second and third year students to participate in the event as they had missed the welcome due to COVID-19 restrictions on social activities.

D.G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, has launched “Deeksharambh”, a fortnight-long induction programme. The college’s management and faculty participated. “Almost 3,100 first year undergraduate students participated,” said S. Santhosh Baboo, principal.

The college had invited the alumni to speak to the students. It has invited chartered accountants and advocates to speak to the freshers. “The induction will continue tomorrow also,” Mr. Baboo said.  

At Presidency College, students were given an hour-long session in three batches in the M28 hall that can accommodate 350 students. The newcomers were segregated as those from arts, science and commerce and computer science stream for the event, said Principal R. Raman. 

“From July 5, we will have a week-long induction programmes where lawyers, journalists, writers, police personnel, and psychologists will have interactive session with students. We have informed students to register in the various clubs and NCC and NSS,” said Mr. Raman. 

Related Topics

higher education / College admission / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.