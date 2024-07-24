‘New strategies available in IVF to increase pregnancy rates’

A panel of experts from Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai, encouraged couples to meet fertility specialists if they faced difficulties in conceiving even if they were young.

The Hospitals, along with The Hindu, organised the webinar on ‘Myths and Facts of IVF’ on Wednesday — the eve of the World IVF (in vitro fertilisation) Day — as part of a wellness series. Four doctors from the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility — C. Geetha Haripriya, HoD and hospital chairperson; Samhitha Moturi, consultant and director of the hospital; Lakshmi Srinivasan, senior consultant; and Abarajda V., consultant — underlined the importance of young girls getting their fertility status assessed for ovarian reserve and seeking early treatment, when they are in their twenties.

“Health and safety are important. Instead of battling fertility issues till late in life when other comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroidism add to the problem, going for early check-ups helps,” Dr. Samhitha said.

“In India, infertility is a big challenge than perceived even as 65% of the population is aged below 35,” Dr. Lakshmi said, adding: “Sedentary lifestyles, declining egg quality among women, and prevalence of late motherhood contribute to a steady decline in fertility rates...”

Over a 10 million babies were born through IVF. Yet, IVF remains a debatable issue, and infertility a social taboo. “However, IVF has made groundbreaking medical advancement with an average of 65% to 87% success rate, offering hope to millions of those suffering from infertility,” said Dr. Geetha.

Dr. Abarajda spoke about the financial burden of a single cycle of IVF, and how it drains families of emotions and resources. However, myths surrounding IVF need to be debunked because the issue of infertility is still viewed by people as ambiguous, she said, adding: “A biological issue or a social problem, infertility is surrounded by cultural taboo and contributes to silence and stigma...”

Dr. Geetha said that people should understand that it was vital to consider infertility as a medical condition needing early diagnosis and treatment, and have open discussions on reproductive health.

Modern medical science now offers several innovative strategies such as ovarian rejuvenation, stem cell therapy, non-invasive genetic test and AI intervention in lab monitoring for higher pregnancy rates after the first IVF cycle, Dr. Geetha added.

Experts in assisted reproductive technology, wherein the embryo is created in a lab and transferred to the uterus, recommend single embryo transfers and offer the flexibility of egg freezing to preserve fertility potential in women who postpone childbirth. The guidelines for undergoing IVF suggest an upper age limit of 50 years for women with poor quality egg and thin endometrial lining, and 55 years for men with low sperm count, the doctors said.

