ADVERTISEMENT

New start-up with focus on persons with disabilities launched in Chennai

February 10, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State has been a forerunner in promoting the cause of the differently abled, says M. Lakshmi, Director for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Government of Tamil Nadu while suggesting that industry should work to break the barriers and effectively employ persons with disabilities

The Hindu Bureau

A new start-up called Ampera Diversity Private Limited, which specialises on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with specific focus on persons with disabilities (PwD) was launched in Chennai.

M. Lakshmi, Director for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Government of Tamil Nadu in her special address mentioned that the State, as a welfare-oriented State, has been a forerunner in promoting the cause of the differently abled. She stated that early detection and intervention will help to prevent disabilities. She also suggested that industry should work to break the barriers and effectively employ persons with disabilities.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant Technology Solutions in his remarks highlighted the importance of creating a stronger ecosystem for persons with disabilities and said that industry should passionately work to employ persons with disabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Damodaran, founder and CEO, Ampera Diversity Private Limited said, “The presence of over 7 crore Persons with Disabilities is a big opportunity for the Indian industry to employ persons in large numbers, as part of the diversity and inclusion agenda.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US