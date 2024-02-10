New start-up with focus on persons with disabilities launched in Chennai

February 10, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new start-up called Ampera Diversity Private Limited, which specialises on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with specific focus on persons with disabilities (PwD) was launched in Chennai.

M. Lakshmi, Director for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Government of Tamil Nadu in her special address mentioned that the State, as a welfare-oriented State, has been a forerunner in promoting the cause of the differently abled. She stated that early detection and intervention will help to prevent disabilities. She also suggested that industry should work to break the barriers and effectively employ persons with disabilities.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant Technology Solutions in his remarks highlighted the importance of creating a stronger ecosystem for persons with disabilities and said that industry should passionately work to employ persons with disabilities.

V. Damodaran, founder and CEO, Ampera Diversity Private Limited said, “The presence of over 7 crore Persons with Disabilities is a big opportunity for the Indian industry to employ persons in large numbers, as part of the diversity and inclusion agenda.”