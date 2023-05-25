New SPs for Vellore, Tirupattur to focus on illegal liquor sale, women safety, traffic congestion

May 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VELLORE

The Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Manivannan, who assumed charge on Thursday, said he would focus on the prevention of illegal liquor sale and arrack units, safety of women and children and traffic regulation.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons here, Mr. Manivannan, who earlier served as DCP in Red Hills for Avadi Police Commissionerate, said a detailed study of the Vellore town, including crime-prone spots and history-sheeters, would be done. “Surveillance on illegal liquor sale and ganja will be intensified. The existing special teams on it will be strengthened,” he said.

Among other things, Mr. Manivannan said traffic regulation would be given priority. The police would focus on the key stretches like Arcot Road where the main campus of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital is located that have been witnessing development works under the Smart City programme. Accident prevention measures, especially on national highways such as the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway, would be taken up. As per a recent study conducted by the district police, most of the accidents in Vellore town occur between 5 p.m and 8 p.m.

The new Tirupattur SP, Albert John, who earlier served as DCP with Greater Chennai Police, said that as the district is covered with many tribal villages along Jawadhu Hills, priority will be given for the safety of tribals. Existing strength at Yelagiri police station would be increased. Adequate accommodation would also be provided for them on the hills. Surveillance on the inter-State and inter-district border posts would be increased, Mr. John said.