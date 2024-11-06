ADVERTISEMENT

New sports facility, funded by anonymous alumnus, inaugurated at IIT-Madras

Published - November 06, 2024 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Sitara indoor sports complex will supplement the existing sports facilities at the Indian Institute of Technology

The Hindu Bureau

The sports complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has funded a sports complex, housing badminton, table tennis and an open tennis court. This is apart from the institute’s centre of excellence in sports science and analytics. An institute release said the alumnus wished to remain anonymous. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sitara indoor sports complex, inaugurated on Monday, will supplement the existing sports facilities, including basketball, volleyball, football and cricket grounds, besides the gymkhana sports complex and the swimming pool.

The complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup (tennis) player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics. A panel discussion was also held on the occasion. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute had admitted five national champions under the ‘Sports excellence admission’, Institute director V. Kamakoti said, adding: “I would like to see this facility completely full all evenings. We will bring national champions and others with exceptional skills so that IIT-Madras students get the opportunity to play with the best and improve their standards.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The institute has planned to develop a new state-of-the-art swimming pool to improve the quality of facilities. 

The centre of excellence in sports science and analytics that will be housed in the building will create a support infrastructure for sports tech for various players in the country 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

higher education

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US