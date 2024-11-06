 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New sports facility, funded by anonymous alumnus, inaugurated at IIT-Madras

The Sitara indoor sports complex will supplement the existing sports facilities at the Indian Institute of Technology

Published - November 06, 2024 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The sports complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics.

The sports complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has funded a sports complex, housing badminton, table tennis and an open tennis court. This is apart from the institute’s centre of excellence in sports science and analytics. An institute release said the alumnus wished to remain anonymous. 

The Sitara indoor sports complex, inaugurated on Monday, will supplement the existing sports facilities, including basketball, volleyball, football and cricket grounds, besides the gymkhana sports complex and the swimming pool.

The complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup (tennis) player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics. A panel discussion was also held on the occasion. 

The institute had admitted five national champions under the ‘Sports excellence admission’, Institute director V. Kamakoti said, adding: “I would like to see this facility completely full all evenings. We will bring national champions and others with exceptional skills so that IIT-Madras students get the opportunity to play with the best and improve their standards.” 

The institute has planned to develop a new state-of-the-art swimming pool to improve the quality of facilities. 

The centre of excellence in sports science and analytics that will be housed in the building will create a support infrastructure for sports tech for various players in the country 

Published - November 06, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.