New sports facility, funded by anonymous alumnus, inaugurated at IIT-Madras

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has funded a sports complex, housing badminton, table tennis and an open tennis court. This is apart from the institute’s centre of excellence in sports science and analytics. An institute release said the alumnus wished to remain anonymous.

The Sitara indoor sports complex, inaugurated on Monday, will supplement the existing sports facilities, including basketball, volleyball, football and cricket grounds, besides the gymkhana sports complex and the swimming pool.

The complex was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, Davis cup (tennis) player Somdev Devvarman and Manisha Ramadoss, a bronze medallist at the recent Paris Paralympics. A panel discussion was also held on the occasion.

The institute had admitted five national champions under the ‘Sports excellence admission’, Institute director V. Kamakoti said, adding: “I would like to see this facility completely full all evenings. We will bring national champions and others with exceptional skills so that IIT-Madras students get the opportunity to play with the best and improve their standards.”

The institute has planned to develop a new state-of-the-art swimming pool to improve the quality of facilities.

The centre of excellence in sports science and analytics that will be housed in the building will create a support infrastructure for sports tech for various players in the country