New SP office constructed at a cost of ₹12.11 cr. is ready for use in Tirupattur

March 07, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The ₹12.11-crore office for the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Tirupattur is ready for use nearly two years after its foundation was laid in April 2021.

Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC)chairman A.K. Viswanathan inspected the building. Mr. Viswanathan also inspected the service lane of the Tirupattur-Tiruvannamalai Main Road a few days ago. The new office is likely to start working later this month.

“The new SP office has ramps for persons with disabilities. Grievances redress meetings will be held on the ground floor to ensure the least inconvenience to visitors, especially senior citizens,” said Tirupattur SP K.S. Balakrishnan.

Features of new office

The multi-storey building has been designed on the lines of the district police headquarters in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Krishnagiri districts. The new office will accommodate major wings such as crime, law and order, traffic, intelligence, special crime branch, prohibition enforcement and all-women police. Most of the civil work has been completed. Electrical wiring installation, plumbing, painting and landscaping have also been done. The entire premises come under CCTV surveillance. On an average, over 300 police personnel, including ADSPs and Deputy SPs (four each), 12 inspectors and women officers, can be accommodated in the office.

Spread over 5.54 acres, most of it government land, the office has large halls for weekly grievances meetings, conference rooms, cabins for senior police officers, control rooms, post-offices, ATMs, reverse osmosis water taps, toilets and visitors’ halls. It also has a rainwater harvesting system with soak pits. Solar panels have been installed on its terrace. A variety of native tree species have been planted on the premises.