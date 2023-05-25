ADVERTISEMENT

New SP assumes office

May 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

G. Shashank Sai took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district on Thursday. Prior to the new posting, he served as the Superintendent of Police of Tiruppur district.

