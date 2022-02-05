New set of judges to preside over court proceedings

MADURAI

05 February 2022 18:45 IST

A new set of High Court Judges will preside over court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from February 7. Justice Paresh Upadhyay will be the administrative judge of the Bench for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018. A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and writ appeals up to 2017.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam will hear petitions related to labour and service from 2019. Justice RMT. Teekaa Raman will hear civil miscellaneous appeals and civil miscellaneous second appeals. Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear second appeals from 2010 to 2014.

Justice Abdul Quddhose will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market.

Justice R. Tharani will hear second appeals from 2015 to 2018 and first appeals up to 2015. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan will hear criminal original petitions, criminal appeals, including appeals related to crime against women and children, and criminal revisions from 2020.

Justice C. Saravanan will hear petitions related to tax, customs and Central excise, prohibition and State excise, forest, industries, HR & CE and Waqf Board issues. Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear second appeals up to 2009. Justice G. Ilangovan will hear criminal original petitions up to 2019 and CBI-related cases. Justice S. Ananthi will hear civil revision petitions, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and company appeals.

Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear anticipatory bail petitions, bail petitions and criminal appeals, including appeals related to crime against women and children, and criminal revisions. Justice R.N. Manjula will hear first appeals from 2016. Justice S. Srimathy will hear petitions related to labour and service up to 2018. Justice R. Vijayakumar will hear second appeals from 2019.