Tamil Nadu

New Secretary appointed for election panel

The State government has named IAS officer K. Balasubramaniam as the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, replacing L. Subramanian.

Mr. Subramanian has been posted as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the post which was earlier held by Mr. Balasubramaniam, a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary stated.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 12:58:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-secretary-appointed-for-election-panel/article32199375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY