June 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have introduced a new service where women travelling alone in remote locations could seek police assistance in case they felt unsafe.

According to police sources, women travelling alone and requiring police help could dial 1091, 112, 044-23452365 and 044-28447701. A police patrol vehicle in the vicinity would reach them as early as possible and provide assistance.

